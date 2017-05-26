About
a++ recommends new must-listen episodes from the best podcasts.
Created by Mooj Zadie. Built by Reed Kavner. Our editors are Stan Alcorn, Phil Jasen, Eleanor McDowall, Mooj Zadie, and Callen Zimmerman.
FAQs
What is a++?
You know that feeling of looking at your phone, scrolling through your podcast app, and realizing you've listened to all your favorite shows and there's nothing left to listen to? I never have that feeling anymore. Instead, I'm tapping titles, reading episode descriptions, listening to intros, trying to decide: Is this the one I listen to? Or is this the one I skip?
This is the podcast problem — really, the too-many-podcasts problem — that a++ is trying to solve. The site pools the collective knowledge of award-winning radio makers and discerning radio listeners, known as our editors (see above), to flag only the must-listen episodes.
What is a must-listen episode?
When listening to episodes, we ask our editors to keep a few central questions in mind: Is the story surprising? Does it keep us intrigued from start to finish? If the answers are yes, we recommend the episode. Otherwise, we choose to skip it. Our editors’ tastes sometimes clash with each others’. And that’s OK. This isn’t a definitive list of good radio. Only what we think is worthy of flagging. So the next time you decide to catch up on your favorite podcasts but aren’t sure where to start, you’ll have a road map.
To keep things in order, by reverse chronological date, we will skip re-run episodes.
How soon after a new episode’s release will you review an episode?
We will listen to and either recommend or pass on an episode within 24 hours of its release.
Will you be adding more shows to a++?
Yes! The site is in beta. We plan to add more shows and features in the coming weeks.
Why aren’t you recommending X show?
Lots of reasons. Most likely because we’re still searching for the best editor to curate X show. Or it’s a serialized show — like say Serial — and therefore we can’t recommend an episode without recommending the whole show and that defeats the point. Or we think every episode is stellar — ahem, The Memory Palace — in which case, again, what’s the use?
Can you recommend X show / add X feature / recruit me as an editor?
Maybe. Email us! We’d love to hear from you.
